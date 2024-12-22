Dubai: A 20-vehicle pile-up on Mecca Road in Riyadh on Saturday resulted in one fatality and 10 injuries.
The Saudi Traffic Department confirmed that paramedics and police patrols were despatched immediately after receiving the report. An official statement on X (formerly Twitter) said that 10 people were injured, one person was rescued, and one death was confirmed. Legal procedures have been initiated in response to the incident.
The Traffic Department advised drivers to maintain a safe distance, emphasizing that "keeping a safe distance helps you avoid surprises on the road."
The exact causes and circumstances of the crash are still unknown, with investigations ongoing to determine contributing factors.