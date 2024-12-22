Cairo: Recently-installed artificial intelligence (AI) cameras on Kuwait's roads have detected over 4,000 traffic violations in just a few days, according to the country’s Interior Ministry. From December 12 to 15, 4,122 violations were recorded.

The ministry urged motorists to adhere to road safety rules, particularly regarding seat belt use and avoiding the use of mobile phones while driving.

In the first nine months of this year, traffic accidents in Kuwait, which has a population of 4.9 million, resulted in 199 fatalities, the Interior Ministry reported last month.

To combat traffic violations, authorities have begun using AI cameras to automatically detect offenses, mainly related to seat belts and mobile phone use.

Kuwait is also set to adopt a tougher traffic law, which will include hefty fines to curb reckless driving and improve road safety. The current law, in effect since 1976, will see significant updates.

On average, 300 traffic accidents occur daily in Kuwait, with 90 per cent attributed to distracted driving, such as mobile phone use, recklessness, and speeding, according to Maj. Gen. Yousef Al Khadda, Assistant Undersecretary for Traffic at the Ministry of Interior.