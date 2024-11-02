Dubai: A reckless driver who struck an on-duty traffic officer in Al-Sabahiya while attempting to flee has been arrested, according to the General Traffic Department. The incident, which prompted immediate action from authorities, resulted in the officer sustaining injuries.

The Ministry of Interior reported that the 29-year-old Kuwaiti national deliberately collided with the officer when he tried to intercept the driver. In response, the General Traffic Department cordoned off the area and tracked the suspect, leading to his prompt apprehension. The driver now faces charges for endangering law enforcement officers and public safety.