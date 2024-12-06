Cairo: Two traffic policemen were killed in Kuwait after a car rammed into their patrol vehicle on a highway.

An SUV ploughed into their vehicle while it was parked on the road in Al Salmiya area, east of Kuwait City, Al Rai newspaper reported, citing a security source.

The source pointed out that the collision led to their death after they got stuck under the patrol vehicle, while the driver of the other car was injured and taken to hospital.

Traffic accidents in Kuwait, a country of 4.9 million people, resulted in 199 deaths in the first nine months of the current year, the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry said last month.

Traffic authorities have embarked on operating smart cameras to automatically monitor violations of road rules.

The artificial intelligence-operated cameras aim to monitor seat belt and mobile phone violations.

Kuwait is also set to adopt a tougher traffic law incorporating hefty fines with the aim of reining in reckless driving and enhancing road safety. The current traffic law has been in effect since 1976.

About 300 traffic accidents are recorded daily on average in Kuwait, according to a security official.

Ninety per cent of these accidents are due to lack of attention, drivers’ preoccupation with the mobile phone, recklessness, and high speeding, said Maj. Gen. Yousef Al Khadda, the assistant undersecretary for traffic at the Ministry of Interior.

The fine on using the mobile phone at the wheel will increase in the new law from KD5 to KD75, while the penalty for not putting on the seat belt will triple to KD30.