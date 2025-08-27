GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Kuwait

Kuwait increases expat hiring fees to boost nationals in private sector

The measures are intended to push private companies to recruit more Kuwaitis

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Plan includes new legislation, specialised training programmes, and financial incentives
Plan includes new legislation, specialised training programmes, and financial incentives
AFP

Dubai: Kuwait plans to impose higher fees on companies hiring expatriates for jobs that could be filled by citizens, part of a renewed drive to accelerate “Kuwaitization” and reduce dependence on foreign labour. The measures, announced by the Public Authority for Manpower, are intended to push private companies to recruit more Kuwaitis while aligning with the country’s Vision 2035 strategy, which seeks to diversify the economy, cut reliance on public-sector employment, and expand opportunities for young nationals, state-run news agency Kuna reported.

“Kuwaitization is central to the National Vision 2035,” said Mohammad Al Muzaini, Director of Public Relations and Media at the manpower authority, in remarks carried by the state news agency Kuna. He said the plan includes new legislation, specialised training programmes, and financial incentives, such as raising fees for hiring expatriates in roles suitable for Kuwaitis.

Officials acknowledge challenges in shifting more citizens into private-sector work, including longer hours compared with the public sector and the draw of government jobs that offer stronger job security, maternity leave, and other benefits. Al Muzaini said reforms would focus on narrowing wage gaps, revising labour support policies, and working with educational institutions to better prepare students through awareness campaigns, curriculum changes, and mandatory internships.

The manpower authority has also set up a Labour Relations Department to safeguard employee rights and proposed further incentives for private firms to create jobs for Kuwaitis.

Muhannad Mohammad Al Sane, a board member of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority, underscored the private sector’s long-standing role in driving growth in banking, finance, real estate and services. He said Kuwaiti youth are well positioned to lead innovation in these sectors as the country seeks to build a more balanced economy.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Kuwait bans public healthcare access for visitors

Kuwait bans public healthcare access for visitors

1m read
Obesity affects 43.7 percent of Kuwaiti adults, while childhood obesity is fueling early-onset diabetes and related complications.

One in four Kuwaitis now living with diabetes

1m read
Kuwait announces holiday for Prophet’s birthday

Kuwait announces holiday for Prophet’s birthday

1m read
Salah Al Hashem, prominent Kuwaiti lawyer, dies at 70

Salah Al Hashem, prominent Kuwaiti lawyer, dies at 70

1m read