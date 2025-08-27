Kuwait increases expat hiring fees to boost nationals in private sector

Dubai: Kuwait plans to impose higher fees on companies hiring expatriates for jobs that could be filled by citizens, part of a renewed drive to accelerate “Kuwaitization” and reduce dependence on foreign labour. The measures, announced by the Public Authority for Manpower, are intended to push private companies to recruit more Kuwaitis while aligning with the country’s Vision 2035 strategy, which seeks to diversify the economy, cut reliance on public-sector employment, and expand opportunities for young nationals, state-run news agency Kuna reported.