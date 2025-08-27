Kuwait increases expat hiring fees to boost nationals in private sector

The measures are intended to push private companies to recruit more Kuwaitis
Dubai: Kuwait plans to impose higher fees on companies hiring expatriates for jobs that could be filled by citizens, part of a renewed drive to accelerate “Kuwaitization” and reduce dependence on foreign labour. The measures, announced by the Public Authority for Manpower, are intended to push private companies to recruit more Kuwaitis while aligning with the country’s Vision 2035 strategy, which seeks to diversify the economy, cut reliance on public-sector employment, and expand opportunities for young nationals, state-run news agency Kuna reported.
“Kuwaitization is central to the National Vision 2035,” said Mohammad Al Muzaini, Director of Public Relations and Media at the manpower authority, in remarks carried by the state news agency Kuna. He said the plan includes new legislation, specialised training programmes, and financial incentives, such as raising fees for hiring expatriates in roles suitable for Kuwaitis.
Officials acknowledge challenges in shifting more citizens into private-sector work, including longer hours compared with the public sector and the draw of government jobs that offer stronger job security, maternity leave, and other benefits. Al Muzaini said reforms would focus on narrowing wage gaps, revising labour support policies, and working with educational institutions to better prepare students through awareness campaigns, curriculum changes, and mandatory internships.
The manpower authority has also set up a Labour Relations Department to safeguard employee rights and proposed further incentives for private firms to create jobs for Kuwaitis.
Muhannad Mohammad Al Sane, a board member of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority, underscored the private sector’s long-standing role in driving growth in banking, finance, real estate and services. He said Kuwaiti youth are well positioned to lead innovation in these sectors as the country seeks to build a more balanced economy.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox