Kuwait refers 73 defendants to court over commercial raffle fraud network

Prosecutors uncover orchestrated scheme that rigged 110 prize draws worth over KD1.2m
Dubai: Kuwait’s Public Prosecution has referred 73 defendants to the Criminal Court in connection with one of the country’s large-scale commercial fraud cases, involving the systematic manipulation of raffle draws held under the supervision of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry between 2021 and 2025.
According to state-run news agency Kuna, prosecutors said investigations revealed a criminal network that conspired to alter the results of multiple commercial draws, undermining the fairness of the process and exploiting public positions and oversight weaknesses to secure illicit financial gains later shared among those involved.
The defendants allegedly used forged official documents and falsified transfer papers to redirect prizes to the true beneficiaries of the manipulation, in return for cash payments disguised as bribes, commissions, or other financial benefits.
Authorities said the illicit proceeds were laundered through a series of financial transactions intended to conceal their illegal origins. The investigation found that the scheme affected 110 prize draws, which included luxury cars, cash prizes, and other high-value gifts with a total worth of KD 1,244,467.640.
Prosecutors also ordered the seizure of cash and assets valued at around KD 1.175 million, pending further legal proceedings. The case underscores Kuwait’s continued efforts to combat corruption, bribery, and financial crimes within the commercial sector.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox