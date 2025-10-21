GOLD/FOREX
US woman uses ChatGPT to pick lottery numbers — wins $100K

“My husband and I were in total disbelief”: Tammy Carvey credits AI chatbot for her win

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
A person holds a Powerball lottery ticket they purchased at the Brew Market & Cafe on September 04, 2025 in Austin, Texas. For illustrative purposes only.
AFP

Looks like ChatGPT just got a serious upgrade — from virtual assistant to lucky charm.

Tammy Carvey, a 45-year-old from Wyandotte, Michigan, asked the AI for a little help picking her Powerball numbers for the September 6 draw.

And boom! That random conversation with a chatbot turned into a $100,000 jackpot.

Winning numbers

Michigan Lottery said Carvey bought her ticket online through their official site.

When the winning numbers came out, she was stunned to see four white balls and the red Powerball lined up perfectly on her screen.

“When I checked the winning numbers, I saw I matched four white balls and the Powerball and knew I had to have won something,” she was quoted by USA Today as saying.

“Google told me it was a $50,000 prize, so that’s what I thought I’d won. It wasn’t until I logged into my Michigan Lottery account that I realised I added the Power Play to my ticket and actually won $100,000! My husband and I were in total disbelief.”

Carvey says she only plays Powerball when the jackpot climbs sky-high — and it had recently passed $1 billion.

That was her cue to ask ChatGPT for advice, and apparently, the bot delivered.

Powerball is an American lottery game offered by 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

'It doesn't feel real'

So what’s next for this AI-assisted winner?

Carvey plans to pay off her home and save the rest. “It still doesn’t feel real,” she said.

For those dreaming of their own lucky streak, Powerball tickets are available at gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, and even some airports across the U.S. You can also try your luck digitally through apps like Jackpocket, which let you pick numbers, buy tickets, and collect winnings straight from your phone.

So, maybe ChatGPT can’t predict the future — but for one Michigan woman, it sure came close.

