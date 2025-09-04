GOLD/FOREX
Dh15million Big Ticket Abu Dhabi winner in UAE dreams of returning to India

"For the first time in my life, there is so much happiness," says Indian expat technician

Last updated:
Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Sandeep Kumar Prasad
Sandeep Kumar Prasad
Supplied

Dubai: For Sandeep Kumar Prasad, the Indian expat in the UAE who won the Dh15million grand prize in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket’s latest draw, the new fortune represents more than just a prize.

The newest millionaire in the country, who hit the jackpot in Wednesday night’s draw for Series 278, described it as the “biggest surprise of his life” that has brought him immense joy.

“For the first time in my life, there is so much happiness,” said the 30-year-old who works as a technician at Dubai Drydocks, his voice filled with relief and hope.

Family first

Hailing from the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Sandeep has been a Dubai resident for three years.

Married and with two brothers and a sister, Sandeep has been carrying out his responsibilities from abroad. His father’s health has particularly weighed heavily on him.

The lifechanging win has now given him the strength and optimism to support his loved ones and create a better future for them.

More than anything, he now dreams of returning to India to begin a new chapter, starting his own business, and standing beside his family.

Lucky in three months

Sandeep first learned about Big Ticket through friends. Though he could not afford to buy regularly at first, he began purchasing tickets consistently over the past three months.

His winning ticket, number 200669, purchased on August 19, was part of a group purchase involving 20 people, he had revealed during the live draw.

Sandeep was initially sceptical when the Big Ticket hosts called him during the live draw in Abu Dhabi on September 3. He was not even watching the show. But when the hosts confirmed his win, he was overcome with emotion.

“Oh, thank you sir, thank you…” he shouted, barely able to contain his joy.

Expressing his gratitude to Big Ticket and sharing a message to those still trying their luck, he later said: “If you try, you will also win.”

