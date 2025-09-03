GOLD/FOREX
$1.4B US lottery jackpot up for grabs after 40 Powerball drawings without a winner

40 consecutive draws produce no one matching all of the game's six numbers

A sign displays a $1.1 billion Powerball jackpot as people line up to buy tickets ahead of the Labor Day drawing at Bluebird Store in Hawthorne, California, on September 1, 2025.
It's a result of 40 consecutive drawings stretching over the summer without anyone matching all of the game's six numbers.

No one has won the grand prize since May 31, and the 41st drawing on Wednesday will be just one fewer than the record set last year.

All of that losing stems from Powerball's abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million, though lottery officials note that the odds are far better for the game's many smaller prizes. There are three drawings each week.

Cash value: $634.3 million

The $1.4 billion jackpot is for a winner who opts to receive 30 payments over 29 years through an annuity.

Winners almost always choose the game's cash option, which for this drawing would be an estimated $634.3 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2, and the game is offered in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

