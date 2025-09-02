Jackpot fever: $302M Mega Millions prize up for grabs in US

Post-Labor Day draw on Tuesday will be drawn live on streaming, TV channels
A lucky winner could bag an estimated $302-million jackpot of "Mega Millions" in the US during a post-Labor Day draw on Tuesday (September 2, 2025).
The latest Mega Millions drawing was held on August 29, 2025.
Winning Numbers (August 29, 2025): The numbers drawn were 13, 31, 32, 44, 45, with Mega Ball 21.
There were no jackpot winners or second-prize (Match 5 + 0) winners in this draw.
The next draw is scheduled for Tuesday, September 2, 2025 (7am in the UAE, September 3).
Drawings occur every Tuesday and Friday at 11pm ET.
The estimated jackpot for the September 2, 2025, draw is $302 million, with an estimated cash cash option value of about $136 million.
This is up from the previous draw amount of $277 million on August 29, 2025. This increase happened because no one won the jackpot in the last drawing, causing it to roll over and grow larger for the upcoming draw on September 2, 2025.
Starting jackpot: The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $50 million.
Rollover mechanism: If there is no jackpot winner in a draw, the prize pool rolls over to the next drawing, increasing the jackpot. The increase is not a fixed amount but is determined by game sales and interest rates for long-term investments. The jackpot grows based on ticket sales, and the estimated jackpot amount is advertised before each draw.
'Pari-Mutuel' nature: The jackpot is pari-mutuel, meaning it is divided equally among all jackpot winners. The advertised amount is an estimate and may vary slightly based on actual sales and interest rates.
Frequency of large jackpots: Recent changes implemented on April 5, 2025 (effective from April 8, 2025), have led to faster-growing jackpots due to a higher ticket price ($5 per play), a built-in multiplier, and a larger starting jackpot.
This has increased the likelihood of jackpots exceeding $700 million approximately 9-10 times per year and billion-dollar jackpots 4-6 times every two years.
The Mega Millions drawings could be viewed live on Tuesday and Friday at 10:00 or 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time, depending on the state broadcaster.
Common options include:
The Minnesota Lottery streams theirs live every Tuesday and Friday at 10pm ET on YouTube.
Other channels (New York Lottery streams the drawings live on its website and local TV station WABC; Florida Lottery broadcasts on several local TV channels and posts videos on their YouTube channel, as do Hoosier Lottery on select TV news broadcasts).
