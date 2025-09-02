Jackpot fever: $302M Mega Millions prize up for grabs in US

Starting jackpot: The Mega Millions jackpot starts at $50 million.

Rollover mechanism: If there is no jackpot winner in a draw, the prize pool rolls over to the next drawing, increasing the jackpot. The increase is not a fixed amount but is determined by game sales and interest rates for long-term investments. The jackpot grows based on ticket sales, and the estimated jackpot amount is advertised before each draw.

'Pari-Mutuel' nature: The jackpot is pari-mutuel, meaning it is divided equally among all jackpot winners. The advertised amount is an estimate and may vary slightly based on actual sales and interest rates.

Frequency of large jackpots: Recent changes implemented on April 5, 2025 (effective from April 8, 2025), have led to faster-growing jackpots due to a higher ticket price ($5 per play), a built-in multiplier, and a larger starting jackpot.