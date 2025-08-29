After 32 years, Kerala expat in Dubai wins Dh100K in UAE Lottery

Bijoy Sasi plans dream vacation, likely to Japan, and urges others to keep trying
For Indian expat Bijoy Sasi, a regular day turned extraordinary when he logged into his UAE Lottery account and was greeted with a surprise pop-up message: “Congratulations”, you’re a big winner!
The longtime Dubai resident, who has called the city home for 32 years, had just won Dh100,000 in the Lucky Chance draw.
“I immediately told my wife, and she was very happy,” Sasi said, recalling the thrill of the win.
The unexpected windfall has left him both grateful and thoughtful about how to spend it. “I haven’t really decided what to do with the money. Most probably, it would be a vacation… to Japan maybe,” he said.
Asked about the prospect of winning the Dh100 million jackpot one day, Sasi admitted he’d need time to plan for such a life-changing sum.
“The jackpot is something that would take time to really think what we would do with the money.”
His message to fellow hopefuls? Keep the faith.
“I think we should keep trying. You never know when something could happen. If you really need something, you should always give it a shot.”
