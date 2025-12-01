Who was the masked man at WWE Survivor Series? The fans are guessing

WWE Survivor Series WarGames ended with pure mystery. As the men’s match wrapped up, a masked figure climbed the cage, locked eyes with CM Punk, then dropped the World Heavyweight Champion with a sharp superkick and a crushing stomp before disappearing from the ring just as quickly as he arrived. According to reports, the man under the black hoodie mask has been identified as Austin Theory, a former WWE United States Champion who had been absent from television since July.