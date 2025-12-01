GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Who was the masked man at WWE Survivor Series? The fans are guessing

Masked attack on CM Punk ignites new WWE storyline tensions

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
Trick Williams, Kofi Kingston, Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix, Raquel Rodriguez, Jey Uso, Nick Khan, President of WWE, Liv Morgan, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller attend Netflix & WWE "Monday Night RAW" Brunch at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Trick Williams, Kofi Kingston, Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix, Raquel Rodriguez, Jey Uso, Nick Khan, President of WWE, Liv Morgan, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller attend Netflix & WWE "Monday Night RAW" Brunch at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
AFP-DAVID BECKER

WWE Survivor Series WarGames ended with pure mystery. As the men’s match wrapped up, a masked figure climbed the cage, locked eyes with CM Punk, then dropped the World Heavyweight Champion with a sharp superkick and a crushing stomp before disappearing from the ring just as quickly as he arrived. According to reports, the man under the black hoodie mask has been identified as Austin Theory, a former WWE United States Champion who had been absent from television since July.

A long road back

Theory's return was particularly significant given his injury history. He had last appeared at a July taping of WWE Main Event, where he lost to El Grande Americano. Shortly after, his tag team partnership with Grayson Waller quietly dissolved due to an undisclosed injury, and WWE subsequently placed him on the injured list alongside other sidelined talent.

Game-changing intervention

During the WarGames match, the mystery man scaled the cage and immediately confronted CM Punk with a superkick followed by a curb stomp, a move historically associated with Seth Rollins. The attack proved to be the turning point in the contest. Following Theory's intervention, Bron Breakker capitalized on the opportunity by spearing Punk and securing the pinfall victory for his team, which included Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre.

WWE officials had apparently continued pushing for Theory's return to television in a significant capacity, and his surprise appearance at Survivor Series delivered exactly that. The masked assault not only helped determine the WarGames winner but also set the stage for ongoing storyline developments, as tensions between Punk, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns continued to simmer following the match's conclusion.

Rumours have been swirling for months about Theory and his WWE future. From talk of a possible release to questions about injury or even preparation for a major push, fans have been left guessing what comes next for the man who once defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren looks on in the Drivers Press Conference during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 19, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Norris eyes big step towards first world title in Vegas

3m read
Add these viral Korean beauty products to your routine to perfect your makeup.

11 K-Beauty deals you can't miss this UAE winter, 2025

8m read
Multiple police teams launched a search, and within hours, the survivor was located behind a private college near Sitra, about a kilometre from the airport. Illustrative image.

Coimbatore college student abducted, raped near airport

2m read
Viswash Kumar Ramesh, Air India Flight 171 crash’s sole survivor shares his story.

Air India crash: Lone survivor on seat 11A opens up

3m read