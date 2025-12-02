Who will face John Cena in his final match? The answer will be decided this Friday

A farewell of this scale has been years in the making. In July 2024, Cena announced that 2025 would be his final year as an active competitor. That announcement opened the door to The Last Time is Now farewell tour, a chance for fans around the world to watch the sixteen time World Champion one more time. To give this run the weight it deserved, WWE created The Last Time is Now Tournament, featuring sixteen top stars fighting for the honour of sharing the ring with him one last time.