Who will face John Cena in his final match? The answer will be decided this Friday

High-stakes showdown to seal Cena’s farewell chapter
The wrestling world is filled with anticipation as WWE prepares to say a final goodbye to one of its greatest legends, John Cena. Every step toward his last match has been shaped by a high stakes tournament, building to a final that promises real drama.
This Friday on SmackDown, LA Knight and Gunther meet in a crucial showdown. Their match is not just another contest. It is about earning the right to stand across the ring from Cena for the last time in his career.
The winner will face John Cena at Saturday Nights Main Event on December 13th, a match WWE is presenting as the official final chapter of his in ring journey.
A farewell of this scale has been years in the making. In July 2024, Cena announced that 2025 would be his final year as an active competitor. That announcement opened the door to The Last Time is Now farewell tour, a chance for fans around the world to watch the sixteen time World Champion one more time. To give this run the weight it deserved, WWE created The Last Time is Now Tournament, featuring sixteen top stars fighting for the honour of sharing the ring with him one last time.
Now only two remain.
LA Knight has surged through the tournament with charisma, confidence and grit, proving he belongs at the top of the card. Gunther stands on the other side, a Ring General known for precision, strength and one of the most dominant Intercontinental Championship reigns in WWE history.
Their clash this Friday is not only to decide who meets Cena. It is a moment that will shape both of their careers. Whoever wins will forever be remembered as the final opponent of John Cena, the man who brought an era to a close.
Fans are being urged to watch this Friday as the WWE Universe prepares for an emotional and historic end to John Cenas time in the ring.
