GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT

Who will face John Cena in his final match? The answer will be decided this Friday

High-stakes showdown to seal Cena’s farewell chapter

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
2 MIN READ
John Cena
John Cena
Shutterstock

The wrestling world is filled with anticipation as WWE prepares to say a final goodbye to one of its greatest legends, John Cena. Every step toward his last match has been shaped by a high stakes tournament, building to a final that promises real drama.

Who Earns the Right to Face a Legend

This Friday on SmackDown, LA Knight and Gunther meet in a crucial showdown. Their match is not just another contest. It is about earning the right to stand across the ring from Cena for the last time in his career.

The winner will face John Cena at Saturday Nights Main Event on December 13th, a match WWE is presenting as the official final chapter of his in ring journey.

The Journey Behind The Last Time is Now Farewell Tour

A farewell of this scale has been years in the making. In July 2024, Cena announced that 2025 would be his final year as an active competitor. That announcement opened the door to The Last Time is Now farewell tour, a chance for fans around the world to watch the sixteen time World Champion one more time. To give this run the weight it deserved, WWE created The Last Time is Now Tournament, featuring sixteen top stars fighting for the honour of sharing the ring with him one last time.

Now only two remain.

LA Knight has surged through the tournament with charisma, confidence and grit, proving he belongs at the top of the card. Gunther stands on the other side, a Ring General known for precision, strength and one of the most dominant Intercontinental Championship reigns in WWE history.

A Career Defining Moment for Knight and Gunther

Their clash this Friday is not only to decide who meets Cena. It is a moment that will shape both of their careers. Whoever wins will forever be remembered as the final opponent of John Cena, the man who brought an era to a close.

Fans are being urged to watch this Friday as the WWE Universe prepares for an emotional and historic end to John Cenas time in the ring.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Trick Williams, Kofi Kingston, Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO, Netflix, Raquel Rodriguez, Jey Uso, Nick Khan, President of WWE, Liv Morgan, Austin Theory, and Grayson Waller attend Netflix & WWE "Monday Night RAW" Brunch at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Who was the masked man at WWE Survivor Series?

2m read
The projects will improve road safety, reduce congestion, and shorten travel times between key areas in the emirate.

Sharjah unveils Dh150m bridge, ring road expansion

2m read
Isaac Johnson

MMA fighter dies after collapsing in Chicago match

2m read
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi slams allegations of links with drug ring

1m read