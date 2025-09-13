Saudi Arabia to host WrestleMania in 2027, first time the event leaves North America

WWE’s chief content officer, Paul Levesque, praised the partnership with Saudi Arabia
Dubai: Saudi Arabia will, for the first time in its history, host WrestleMania in 2027, bringing World Wrestling Entertainment’s signature spectacle outside North America for the first time since its inception nearly four decades ago.
Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, announced Friday that Riyadh will stage WrestleMania 43 as part of the kingdom’s flagship Riyadh Season, a grand annual festival of sports and entertainment events.
He described the decision as a “historic moment” for the country’s growing entertainment sector.
“WrestleMania is the biggest event in the world of wrestling, and hosting it during Riyadh Season 2027 will be a milestone,” Alalshikh said. “We aim to deliver an unprecedented edition that lives up to its legacy and value for fans worldwide.”
WWE’s chief content officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, praised the partnership with Saudi Arabia, crediting Alalshikh and the entertainment authority with reshaping the global landscape of sports and live events. “They have been exceptional partners for us,” Levesque said. “We look forward to producing a WrestleMania on a scale never seen before.”
The announcement cements Saudi Arabia’s expanding role in global sports and entertainment, coming amid a comprehensive strategy to diversify the economy and transform Riyadh into a hub for major international events.
Since signing a long-term partnership with WWE in 2018, the kingdom has hosted multiple premium live events, including shows in Jeddah and Riyadh.
WrestleMania has been staged annually since 1985, with 39 editions in the United States and two in Canada. The event has delivered enormous economic impacts for host cities, generating more than $1.5 billion over the past decade. The most recent edition, held in Las Vegas this year, was the most profitable in WWE’s history.
While wrestling fans in Europe had long campaigned to bring the event to London or Paris, Saudi Arabia ultimately secured the historic first.
WrestleMania 43 will feature a weeklong festival of matches, fan events, and community programs designed to engage local and international audiences.
