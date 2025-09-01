Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson vs John Cena clash soon? 

WWE fans ablaze over rumoured return clash, reigniting wrestling's most iconic rivalry
According to a recent report from the popular wrestling commentary podcast @TwoHeadsPodcast on X, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is slated to confront John Cena “very, very soon.”
Teased clash
This teased clash, long anticipated yet perpetually postponed, has sparked renewed speculation that it could be Cena’s final WWE match.
Though the exact timing remains a mystery, the buzz is fuelled by Cena’s recent heel turn — his first since 2003 — and his ongoing farewell tour in 2025.
Fans have waited years for this legendary rivalry to culminate in a definitive final encounter, harkening back to their epic WrestleMania bouts that wrote wrestling history.
However, skepticism lingers as The Rock’s WWE appearances have been sparse.
It is notably absent from WrestleMania 41, making the rumoured return seem uncertain.
Cena himself has expressed intrigue about a third match with The Rock, calling it “fantasy booking” yet acknowledging how “cool” it would be to step into the ring with his iconic rival once more.
Epic rematch
As the wrestling world watches closely, some fans revel in the prospect of an epic finale, while others question the necessity of revisiting old rivalries.
For now, the question remains whether Cena vs The Rock will finally become a reality or remain an elusive fantasy cherished by fans worldwide.
Either way, the promise of their next encounter has reignited one of WWE’s most storied rivalries, captivating the hearts of wrestling enthusiasts everywhere.
