Could Dwayne Johnson finally score an Oscar? The Smashing Machine Premiere sparks buzz at Venice Film Festival

Safdie, who appeared in Oppenheimer and co-directed Uncut Gems with his brother Josh, calls the title “a perfect onomatopoeia for something visual, conjuring images of domination and destruction with ease.” But at the film’s core, he says, is empathy: “We wanted to understand what it’s really like to be Mark Kerr, what it’s like to be Dawn Staples. I wanted this movie to exist as a memory for everyone who watches it.”