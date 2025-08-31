GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Venice Film Festival fashion: Julia Roberts to Andrew Garfield, 8 celebrity looks that served pure fire

From Cate Blanchett’s iconic re-wear to Julia Roberts, a vision in classic black

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Julia Roberts at the red carpet of the movie "After the Hunt" presented out of competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival.
Julia Roberts at the red carpet of the movie "After the Hunt" presented out of competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival.
AFP-STEFANO RELLANDINI

The 2025 Venice Film Festival has just set sail, and already the Lido is looking like the A-list playground. Julia Roberts? Check. Emma Stone? Check. George Clooney? Obviously. Cate Blanchett and Colman Domingo? Also there, casually reminding us all why we exist in 2025.

No doubt, the premieres will always create buzz Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein—but truly, the real drama is always on the carpet. This is the festival that once gave us Lady Gaga’s feathered Valentino fantasy in 2018 and Zendaya’s wet-look Balmain masterpiece in 2021.

And we’re not done. We're talking about archival glam and vintage vibes from Frankenstein’s Mia Goth, custom Chanel on After the Hunt’s Ayo Edebiri.

Check out some of the best looks from the Venice International Film Festival.

1) Tilda Swinton: Queen of cool

Swinton, who was attending the red carpet for her film, Broken English was seen looking chic, smart and seemingly casual but really giving off all the glam, in all-white Chanel outfit.

2) Jacob Elordi: Simple, sharp and stealing the show

Actor Jacob Elordi attended the red carpet for his film Frankenstein, looking sharp in a black tuxedo.

3) Suki Waterhouse: Bling is always in

Dressed in Rabanne, British singer Suki Waterhouse turned bling into pure gold for the film Broken English presented out of competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido.

4) Power in black: Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig

US director and actor Noah Baumbach and US filmmaker Greta Gerwig at the red carpet before the screening of the movie Jay Kelly presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival. She stunned in a black dress with a sheer, glitter-speckled floral overlay, hair slicked back and a chain-like silver necklace adding some edge. Meanwhile, her husband played it classic-cool in a black tux and bowtie.

5) Julia Roberts: Power moves in black

Dressed by Versace, in a stunning black body-hugging gown, Julia Roberts attended the red carpet of the movie After the Hunt presented out of competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido.

6) Andrew Garfield: A vision in blue

British-US actor Andrew Garfield, in a Dior suit, at the red carpet for his film, The Hunt.

7) Ayo Edebiri: Serving all the red glam

Ayo Edebiri, who was at the red carpet for After the Hunt, was dressed in a red Chanel gown.

8) Cate Blanchett: The queen of making old outfits look new

Cate Blanchett re-wore the chic black Armani Privé dress, that first turninedheads at the 2022 SAG Awards—once again, this time at Paolo Sorrentino’s La Grazia premiere at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A century of influence: The life of Robert Kuok, who turns 102 in October, is a testament to grit, vision, and integrity. His legacy inspires generations to pursue not just wealth but meaningful impact.

Malaysia's richest man turning 102: Meet top 5 tycoons

4m read
This image released by Amazon MGM Studios shows Julia Roberts, left, and Andrew Garfield in a scene from "After the Hunt." (Amazon MGM Studios via AP)

Julia Roberts dazzles in Venice debut with #MeToo drama

1m read
Ryan Reynolds plays the role of Deadpool in the MCU.

Did Ryan Reynolds and Robert Downey Jr fight?

2m read
You need a classic Hugh Grant film? Best picks inside

You need a classic Hugh Grant film? Best picks inside

2m read