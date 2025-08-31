Venice Film Festival fashion: Julia Roberts to Andrew Garfield, 8 celebrity looks that served pure fire

From Cate Blanchett’s iconic re-wear to Julia Roberts, a vision in classic black
The 2025 Venice Film Festival has just set sail, and already the Lido is looking like the A-list playground. Julia Roberts? Check. Emma Stone? Check. George Clooney? Obviously. Cate Blanchett and Colman Domingo? Also there, casually reminding us all why we exist in 2025.
No doubt, the premieres will always create buzz Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein—but truly, the real drama is always on the carpet. This is the festival that once gave us Lady Gaga’s feathered Valentino fantasy in 2018 and Zendaya’s wet-look Balmain masterpiece in 2021.
And we’re not done. We're talking about archival glam and vintage vibes from Frankenstein’s Mia Goth, custom Chanel on After the Hunt’s Ayo Edebiri.
Check out some of the best looks from the Venice International Film Festival.
Swinton, who was attending the red carpet for her film, Broken English was seen looking chic, smart and seemingly casual but really giving off all the glam, in all-white Chanel outfit.
Actor Jacob Elordi attended the red carpet for his film Frankenstein, looking sharp in a black tuxedo.
Dressed in Rabanne, British singer Suki Waterhouse turned bling into pure gold for the film Broken English presented out of competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido.
US director and actor Noah Baumbach and US filmmaker Greta Gerwig at the red carpet before the screening of the movie Jay Kelly presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival. She stunned in a black dress with a sheer, glitter-speckled floral overlay, hair slicked back and a chain-like silver necklace adding some edge. Meanwhile, her husband played it classic-cool in a black tux and bowtie.
Dressed by Versace, in a stunning black body-hugging gown, Julia Roberts attended the red carpet of the movie After the Hunt presented out of competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival, at Venice Lido.
British-US actor Andrew Garfield, in a Dior suit, at the red carpet for his film, The Hunt.
Ayo Edebiri, who was at the red carpet for After the Hunt, was dressed in a red Chanel gown.
Cate Blanchett re-wore the chic black Armani Privé dress, that first turninedheads at the 2022 SAG Awards—once again, this time at Paolo Sorrentino’s La Grazia premiere at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.
