Venice Film Festival fashion: Julia Roberts to Andrew Garfield, 8 celebrity looks that served pure fire

US director and actor Noah Baumbach and US filmmaker Greta Gerwig at the red carpet before the screening of the movie Jay Kelly presented in competition at the 82nd International Venice Film Festival. She stunned in a black dress with a sheer, glitter-speckled floral overlay, hair slicked back and a chain-like silver necklace adding some edge. Meanwhile, her husband played it classic-cool in a black tux and bowtie.