Dubai trials biometric ‘Red Carpet’ fast-track for arrivals

Trial of passport-free arrivals system begins at DXB Terminal 3 using AI-driven biometrics
General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA) has begun a trial rollout of its new “Red Carpet” for arriving passengers at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport, marking the next step in expanding the initiative across the airport. The move follows the successful implementation of the service in the Business Class departures lounge earlier this year.
Designed to streamline and speed up the arrival experience, the Red-Carpet system allows travellers to complete entry procedures within seconds — without stopping at passport control counters or presenting a passport or any physical document.
As passengers walk across the red carpet, high-tech cameras capture their biometric data, which is instantly matched with the GDRFA database using advanced AI-powered systems.
Travellers can access the service after completing a quick, one-time registration at the arrival’s passport control area, where their passport details are linked to their personal photo and biometric identifiers. Once registered, passengers can use smart gates and smart corridors during all future visits to Dubai.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox