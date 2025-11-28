GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Dubai trials biometric ‘Red Carpet’ fast-track for arrivals

Trial of passport-free arrivals system begins at DXB Terminal 3 using AI-driven biometrics

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
The move follows the successful implementation of the service in the Business Class departures lounge earlier this year.
The move follows the successful implementation of the service in the Business Class departures lounge earlier this year.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA) has begun a trial rollout of its new “Red Carpet” for arriving passengers at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport, marking the next step in expanding the initiative across the airport. The move follows the successful implementation of the service in the Business Class departures lounge earlier this year.

Designed to streamline and speed up the arrival experience, the Red-Carpet system allows travellers to complete entry procedures within seconds — without stopping at passport control counters or presenting a passport or any physical document.

As passengers walk across the red carpet, high-tech cameras capture their biometric data, which is instantly matched with the GDRFA database using advanced AI-powered systems.

Travellers can access the service after completing a quick, one-time registration at the arrival’s passport control area, where their passport details are linked to their personal photo and biometric identifiers. Once registered, passengers can use smart gates and smart corridors during all future visits to Dubai.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The agreement was signed on behalf of GDRFA Dubai by Major General Khalaf Ahmed Al Ghaith, Assistant Director General for the Entry and Residence Permits Sector, and on behalf of the DIFC Authority by  Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer of DIFC Authority.

New GDRFA–DIFC deal to simplify investor processes

3m read
Dubai delegation meets UK agencies to study future-ready cities and enhanced service delivery.

GDRFA Dubai studies future-ready city models in UK

2m read
Dubai Airport marks fitness spirit with 30×30 stamp

Dubai Airport marks fitness spirit with 30×30 stamp

2m read
Emaratech honoured for Dubai's passport-free travel

Emaratech honoured for Dubai's passport-free travel

2m read