Emirates biometrics: Breeze through Dubai airport, no need for boarding pass, here's how it works

Speedy, seamless, secure – Emirates invests in face recognition tech across DXB

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
3 MIN READ
Passengers can register via the Emirates app or at Check-In desks, which will enable them to breeze through DXB.
Emirates | Supplied

Emirates airline has shown the future of flying, with its new biometrics drive at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The UAE-based airline has installed more than 200 biometrics-enabled cameras across Terminal 3 at DXB, its global hub.

This allows customers to pass through Check-In, Immigration, Boarding Gates, Lounges, and board aircraft using facial recognition after a quick registration on the Emirates app.

Here's what you need to know about this new system:

Q: How does the biometric system improve the airport experience?


A: The system eliminates the need for passengers to present passports and boarding passes multiple times. Facial recognition cameras can identify customers from one metre away, speeding up processing and reducing wait times.

Dh85 million
Amount invested by Emirates in its new biometric system

Q: Who is eligible to use Emirates biometrics services?


A: Any Emirates customer, whether visiting the UAE or residing in the country, can register for the biometrics service via the following

  • The Emirates app

  • Self-Service Kiosks at the airport

  • Check-In desks.

Registration requires end-user consent to use biometric data for seamless airport processing.

Q: How does registration work for Emirates biometrics?

A: Customers aged 18 and above can register individually by scanning their passport through the Emirates app. They must be Emirates Skywards members and provide consent to link their biometric data to the UAE General Directorate of Identity and Foreigner Affairs Dubai (GDRFAD) database.

Q: What are the key steps for Emirates customers to use the biometrics system at DXB?

  • Step 1: Register via the Emirates app or at Check-In desks.

  • Step 2: Use biometrics for check-in at kiosks when flying from Dubai.

  • Step 3: Skip queues at Immigration by using GDRFAD-managed Smart Gates.

  • Step 4: Access Emirates Lounges through facial recognition at Concourse B.

  • Step 5: Board flights quickly with biometric facial recognition at departure gates.

Q: Can customers use biometrics for flight connections within Dubai?

A: Soon, customers will be able to use biometric facial recognition when transferring to another Emirates flight at Dubai.

Q: What did Emirates’ Deputy President & COO Adel al Redha say about this tech?

A: He highlighted that Emirates continues investing in innovations to enhance customer travel with speed, efficiency, and accuracy at Terminal 3. He noted the ongoing collaboration with GDRFAD since 2017 to implement the latest technology for a world-class journey.

Q: What is the perspective of GDRFAD's Director General on this partnership?

A: Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri emphasised that innovation is key to GDRFAD's services. The partnership with Emirates reflects Dubai’s spirit of digital governance and hospitality, creating a seamless, safe, and efficient travel experience.

Q: How does Emirates handle biometric data for passengers without a GDRFAD profile?

A: Emirates can create a temporary biometric profile upon registration. When the passenger visits Dubai, the temporary profile converts into a full GDRFAD profile, which Emirates uses on future flights to and from Dubai.

Q: What types of travellers can use the Smart Gates at Emirates Terminal 3?

A: UAE citizens, residents, GCC nationals, and visa-on-arrival visitors with biometric passports can use the Smart Gates to bypass queues at Immigration.

Emirates airline

