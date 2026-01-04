GOLD/FOREX
Flying through Dubai? DXB logs its busiest days in history this January

More than 3.4 million passengers expected at Dubai Airport between January 1 and 11

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Passengers depart from Dubai International Airport as UAE airports brace for a surge in arrivals, with residents returning home after the winter holidays ahead of school reopening.
James Martinez/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai International Airport (DXB) recorded its busiest days in history, with more than 324,000 passengers passing through on January 3, followed closely by 322,000 on January 4.

The figures underline the scale of the post-holiday travel rush, as residents, tourists and transit passengers move through the world’s busiest international airport during the New Year peak period.

January travel surge

DXB expects to welcome around 3.4 million passengers between January 1 and January 11, with daily traffic consistently exceeding 300,000 travellers.

Despite the record-breaking volumes, DXB said its focus remains firmly on passenger comfort and efficiency.

For travellers yet to depart from the UAE, Emirates has also flagged high outbound volumes during the same period. Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least four hours before departure, use remote check-in options such as Emirates City Check-In in DIFC or Ajman, or opt for Home Check-In services in Dubai and Sharjah to avoid queues.

Airport authorities stressed that teams are working across terminals to ensure travellers feel “hosted throughout their journey”, can move through the airport with ease and confidence, and continue to experience high service standards even during peak congestion.

For passengers, the surge means busier terminals, longer queues at peak hours, and the need to arrive earlier than usual. Travellers are advised to plan, use online check-in where possible, and allow extra time for security and immigration.

Last week, Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates, warned that the post-holiday period will see busy arrival halls, longer immigration queues, and increased road traffic, as families, professionals, and students return to the UAE after overseas breaks.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
