For travellers yet to depart from the UAE, Emirates has also flagged high outbound volumes during the same period. Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport at least four hours before departure, use remote check-in options such as Emirates City Check-In in DIFC or Ajman, or opt for Home Check-In services in Dubai and Sharjah to avoid queues.

For passengers, the surge means busier terminals, longer queues at peak hours, and the need to arrive earlier than usual. Travellers are advised to plan, use online check-in where possible, and allow extra time for security and immigration.

