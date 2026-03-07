GOLD/FOREX
Dubai airports resume partial flight operations after temporary suspension

Safety of passengers and crew remains top priority

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Airlines continue to provide updates through official channels.
Gulf News

Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum (DWC) have reopened for limited flights following a temporary halt in operations.

Passengers are advised not to travel unless they have confirmed bookings, as schedules remain subject to change. Airlines continue to provide updates through official channels.

Meanwhile, Emirates has resume operations after a brief pause. Passengers with confirmed bookings for this afternoon’s flights may proceed to the airport, including those transiting through Dubai, provided their connecting flight is also operating.

Options for affected passengers

Rebook flights: Travel on or before 30 April. Contact your travel agent if booked through one or manage direct bookings via emirat.es/support.

Request a refund: Direct bookings can request refunds at emirat.es/refund. Travel agent bookings must be handled through the agent.

Stay updated

Passengers should ensure their contact details are correct at emirat.es/managebooking and follow official channels for updates.

