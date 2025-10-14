Emaratech recognized for seamless AI 'Red Carpet Smart Corridor' project

The award was presented during GITEX GLOBAL 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA-Dubai, presented a commemorative shield to Thani Al Zaffin, Director General and CEO of Emaratech. The ceremony was attended by Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA-Dubai, along with other senior officials from both sides.

Dubai : The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA-Dubai) recently honored Emaratech for its pioneering role as a technology partner in the development of the “Red Carpet – Smart Corridor” project. This groundbreaking initiative has transformed the travel experience at Dubai International Airport, allowing passengers to move seamlessly using artificial intelligence and facial recognition, without needing to show travel documents.

The Red Carpet – Smart Corridor project is one of GDRFA-Dubai’s most notable achievements in smart travel. Passengers can now pass through Dubai International Airport in seconds using facial recognition alone, creating a seamless and human-friendly experience. The initiative highlights how technology and humanity can work together, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in innovation and digital transformation.

"We are proud to be GDRFA-Dubai’s technology partner in landmark projects like the Smart Corridor and the Red Carpet. These projects have positioned Dubai as a global reference in smart travel solutions. We remain committed to supporting the Directorate’s vision of a digital ecosystem that keeps people at the center of every experience."

"We take pride in our partnership with Emaratech, which has always been the technological arm of GDRFA-Dubai. Together, we have introduced solutions that make travel through Dubai smoother and safer—truly embodying the theme of our GITEX participation: ‘Digital Services… for an Easier Life.’"

Lieutenant General Al Marri said the honor reflects the strong, long-standing partnership between GDRFA-Dubai and Emaratech, which has helped develop innovative digital solutions that make Dubai’s travel ecosystem more efficient. He described the Red Carpet project as a model of government-technology collaboration that puts people first:

