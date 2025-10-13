Meet Salama: Dubai's SIRA unveils AI-powered digital employee at GITEX 2025

The project boosts smart security awareness and improves training efficiency in the sector
Dubai: The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) highlighted its latest advancements in artificial intelligence and digital transformation during Gitex Global 2025, presenting two innovative projects — “Salama”, an AI-powered virtual security assistant, and “SIRA Hub”, an interactive 3D virtual world for security training and learning.
Participating under the Digital Dubai platform, SIRA’s showcase reflects its commitment to supporting Dubai’s vision of becoming a fully smart and secure city.
Khalifa Ibrahim Al Saleis, CEO of SIRA, said the agency views artificial intelligence as a key part of its strategy to enhance Dubai’s global leadership in smart security.
“Artificial intelligence is no longer the future — it is our present reality and a cornerstone of a smarter, more sustainable security system,” Al Saleis said.“At SIRA, adopting AI is not just a technical decision but a national duty that strengthens Dubai’s readiness and leadership in the security field. Through initiatives such as Salama and SIRA Hub, we are creating a smart, integrated security experience rooted in Emirati values.”
Al Saleis emphasized that SIRA aims to turn technology into a tool that serves people and supports Dubai’s journey toward becoming the safest and most innovative city in the world.
During the exhibition, SIRA introduced Salama, a smart virtual assistant designed to help customers around the clock. Powered by generative AI, Salama acts as a digital employee capable of interacting naturally with users and providing accurate information through all of SIRA’s digital platforms.
The system supports Arabic (including the Emirati dialect) and English, and learns continuously from user interactions. It can also connect to SIRA’s internal databases and licensing systems, allowing it to answer queries and complete simple transactions securely.
Featuring a digital Emirati face and voice, Salama reflects SIRA’s institutional identity and core values of security, trust, and innovation.
SIRA also unveiled SIRA Hub, a 3D virtual environment designed for security training and education. The platform offers interactive spaces such as lecture halls, meeting rooms, exhibition areas, and a virtual reception where visitors can explore, learn, and communicate in real time.
Using AI and virtual reality, SIRA Hub provides a realistic and engaging experience for security professionals, students, and technology enthusiasts, allowing them to attend workshops, lectures, and simulations remotely.
The project aims to promote smart security awareness and enhance the efficiency of training and education across the security sector.
SIRA stated that both Salama and SIRA Hub mark a major step in its ongoing digital transformation journey. By integrating advanced technologies into its services, the agency seeks to improve customer satisfaction, streamline operations, and strengthen Dubai’s reputation as a global leader in smart security innovation.
“These projects combine innovation with the values that define Dubai,” Al Saleis said.“They reflect our goal of making technology a force that protects, connects, and empowers our community.”
