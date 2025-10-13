du launches AI Park, National Hybrid AI at GITEX 2025

The AI Park will leverage du’s international cable connectivity, including subsea and terrestrial links, to operate as a global digital hub. It will comply with all national AI data and security policies, ensuring auditability, transparency, and governance across critical workloads.

“Our vision at du is to provide the UAE with a sovereign, secure, and future-proof platform for artificial intelligence,” said Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of du. “With du’s AI Park, we are not only delivering world-class digital infrastructure but also building the foundation for a thriving AI innovation ecosystem. This underscores du’s role in advancing the UAE’s economic diversification and technological leadership.”

Planning for the Park is underway, with phased development over the next five years. Future expansions will integrate du’s connectivity, GPU-as-a-Service, and National Hybrid AI platform, reinforcing the UAE’s national AI infrastructure strategy.

The AI Park, located in Warsan, will span roughly 500,000 square meters and serve as the UAE’s sovereign AI hub. The project includes multiple liquid-cooled hyperscale data centers capable of delivering up to 1 gigawatt of capacity over time — supporting intensive AI workloads in a secure and fully compliant environment.

Dubai: du, the UAE’s leading telecom and digital services provider, unveiled two major initiatives at GITEX Global 2025 aimed at accelerating the nation’s sovereign artificial intelligence agenda — the launch of du’s AI Park in Dubai and the introduction of the National Hybrid AI platform under du Tech. Together, they form the foundation of one of the Middle East’s largest and most advanced AI ecosystems.

Both initiatives reflect du’s commitment to building a sovereign, sustainable, and future-ready AI environment aligned with national policies. Combining sovereign data control, liquid-cooled data center sustainability, and innovation hubs for talent and start-ups, du is positioning the UAE as a global benchmark for trusted AI infrastructure.

The platform integrates AI production tools, 5G and fiber connectivity, and hyperscaler partnerships, enabling organizations to scale innovation without heavy upfront investment. This approach supports the UAE’s goal of embedding AI into daily operations across both the public and private sectors.

Complementing the Park, du Tech has launched National Hybrid AI, a first-of-its-kind platform designed to extend the capabilities of the National Hypercloud. The system allows government entities and enterprises to build and deploy AI applications securely across their preferred cloud environments, hosted on du’s sovereign infrastructure.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.