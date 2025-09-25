Now call emergency numbers on your 5G smartwatch with du network

GOLD/FOREX
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
Dubai: Residents in the UAE can now make emergency calls directly from their 5G-enabled smartwatches, after telecom operator du switched on the feature across its network.

The move means people no longer need their phones nearby to contact emergency services. With a compatible smartwatch, users can now dial 999 and other emergency numbers straight from their wrist.

Boost for everyday safety

The upgrade is expected to be especially valuable for joggers, cyclists, school children, and seniors who often leave their phones behind but keep their smartwatches on. Parents say it could offer extra peace of mind when kids wear watches, while fitness enthusiasts see it as added security during outdoor runs.

Health experts also point out the benefit for people with chronic conditions: a smartwatch could now double as a lifeline in urgent medical situations.

Powered by du’s 5G network

The feature is available immediately for customers with compatible 5G smartwatches, such as the latest Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch models. du said its nationwide 5G coverage will ensure reliable connectivity for these devices.

du said the feature marks “a significant advancement in personal safety technology,” allowing users to contact emergency services directly from wearables.

Growing role of wearables

Smartwatches have already become part of daily life in the UAE, used for fitness tracking, payments, and notifications. With the ability to place emergency calls, they are moving beyond convenience to play a direct role in personal and community safety.

The update comes as the UAE continues its wider push into connected technologies, with residents increasingly relying on devices that link seamlessly into their daily routines.

For smartwatch users, the change is simple but significant: help is now just a tap away, even without your phone in hand.

