Now call emergency numbers on your 5G smartwatch with du network

The upgrade is expected to be especially valuable for joggers, cyclists, school children, and seniors who often leave their phones behind but keep their smartwatches on. Parents say it could offer extra peace of mind when kids wear watches, while fitness enthusiasts see it as added security during outdoor runs.

The move means people no longer need their phones nearby to contact emergency services. With a compatible smartwatch, users can now dial 999 and other emergency numbers straight from their wrist.

Dubai: Residents in the UAE can now make emergency calls directly from their 5G-enabled smartwatches, after telecom operator du switched on the feature across its network.

For smartwatch users, the change is simple but significant: help is now just a tap away, even without your phone in hand.

The update comes as the UAE continues its wider push into connected technologies, with residents increasingly relying on devices that link seamlessly into their daily routines.

Smartwatches have already become part of daily life in the UAE, used for fitness tracking, payments, and notifications. With the ability to place emergency calls, they are moving beyond convenience to play a direct role in personal and community safety.

The feature is available immediately for customers with compatible 5G smartwatches, such as the latest Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch models. du said its nationwide 5G coverage will ensure reliable connectivity for these devices.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.