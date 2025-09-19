GOLD/FOREX
UAE telco du rolls out 5G+ for speedier browsing, gaming and video calls

5G+ to boost AI app performance and transform mobile gaming, streaming and video calls

Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
Dubai: Telecom giant du has unveiled 5G+, its next-generation mobile network upgrade, offering speeds up to twice as fast as current 5G networks. The move is set to redefine mobile connectivity across the UAE, with significant improvements in speed, reliability and performance.

Faster Speeds, Smarter Apps

The new 5G+ network is built on du’s advanced 5G architecture and is designed to support the growing demand for AI-powered applications, the company said.

“With more customers using generative AI, 5G+ will provide enhanced network capabilities to improve experience and performance on AI-driven apps,” said Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du.

He added, “We’re not just delivering faster speeds—we’re unlocking new possibilities. From ultra-HD streaming and lag-free gaming to real-time translation and augmented reality, our customers will enjoy seamless, reliable, next-generation experiences.”

Gaming, streaming, social sharing

du’s 5G+ is also promising low latency and high responsiveness, making it ideal for mobile gaming and entertainment. According to du, users can also expect instant movie downloads, uninterrupted streaming—even in crowded venues—and crystal-clear video calls.

Unlike traditional mobile networks, 5G+ operates independently of LTE infrastructure and requires a compatible device and SIM or eSIM. It represents a significant leap in mobile technology, positioning du as a leader in digital innovation.

“5G+ is how we’re shaping the future of connectivity and creating real value for our customers,” Benkirane said.

How to access du’s 5G+ network

To enjoy the benefits of du’s new 5G+ service, customers will need:

  • A 5G+ compatible smartphone

  • A compatible SIM or eSIM from du

du recommends checking device and SIM compatibility before upgrading. Customers can visit du.ae/5G+ for full details, supported devices, and activation steps.

