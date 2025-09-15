du raises Dh3.15 billion in secondary share sale on 'strong investor appetite'

Institutional investors in the UAE and abroad took 95% of the shares, with settlement handled through the Dubai Financial Market.

The deal involved the sale of 342 million shares, equal to 7.55% of du’s share capital, at Dh9.20 each. Mamoura sold 75% of its stake in the company.

The transaction increases du’s free float to 27.7%, which is expected to boost trading liquidity and open the door for possible inclusion in global indices such as MSCI and FTSE.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.