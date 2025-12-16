Boost for drug security, improve access, supply of highly needed therapies, reduce costs
Dubai: Mubadala Bio has opened a new high-potency pharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi and launched a portfolio of advanced oncology medicines, strengthening local drug production and supply in the UAE.
The facility, located at Mubadala Bio subsidiary Bioventure Healthcare, is designed to manufacture high-potency drugs, including oncology and hormone therapies. It has been built to meet international safety and regulatory standards and supports the local production of complex medicines that are typically imported.
Alongside the facility’s launch, Mubadala Bio introduced three essential cancer treatments to the UAE market. Some are being produced locally for the first time as branded generic medicines. The initial products include:
Lenalidomide, used to treat multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer
Pomalidomide, locally produced for the first time in the UAE, also used in multiple myeloma treatment
Sunitinib, a targeted therapy for certain advanced or progressive cancers
The company said the new facility and product launches are intended to enhance national drug security, ensure continuity of supply and improve access to critical oncology therapies while helping reduce treatment costs.
Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio, said the locally produced medicines add to the company’s growing pharmaceutical portfolio and support the development of a more advanced life sciences sector in the country.
Dr Essam Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Bio, said the investment reflects a focus on building local manufacturing capabilities to ensure consistent access to essential treatments.
Hamad Husein Almarzooqi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Bio, said the high-potency facility expands the company’s ability to address priority healthcare needs by producing complex and high-demand therapies within the UAE.
The development forms part of Mubadala Bio’s broader strategy to strengthen the UAE’s pharmaceutical manufacturing base and reduce reliance on imports for essential medicines.
