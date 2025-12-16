The company said the new facility and product launches are intended to enhance national drug security, ensure continuity of supply and improve access to critical oncology therapies while helping reduce treatment costs.

Alongside the facility’s launch, Mubadala Bio introduced three essential cancer treatments to the UAE market. Some are being produced locally for the first time as branded generic medicines. The initial products include:

The facility, located at Mubadala Bio subsidiary Bioventure Healthcare, is designed to manufacture high-potency drugs, including oncology and hormone therapies. It has been built to meet international safety and regulatory standards and supports the local production of complex medicines that are typically imported.

Hamad Husein Almarzooqi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala Bio, said the high-potency facility expands the company’s ability to address priority healthcare needs by producing complex and high-demand therapies within the UAE.

Dr Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio, said the locally produced medicines add to the company’s growing pharmaceutical portfolio and support the development of a more advanced life sciences sector in the country.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.