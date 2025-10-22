GOLD/FOREX
Mubadala Bio launches eight locally produced essential medicines in UAE

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
The company manufactures and distributes over 10,000 products to more than 100 countries worldwide.
Supplied

As part of its commitment to advancing national drug security, Mubadala Bio has introduced eight new essential medicines in the UAE through its subsidiaries. This milestone underscores the company’s mission to deliver improved health outcomes for patients across the UAE and the wider region.

The announcement marks significant progress in supporting the UAE’s vision to become a regional hub for life sciences—enhancing drug security, improving access to essential medicines, and driving the growth of a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.

The newly launched medicines include high-demand therapies widely used in hospitals, clinics, and by patients nationwide:

  • Rivaroxaban – an anticoagulant used to prevent blood clots in the brain and other blood vessels

  • Linezolid – an essential antibiotic for treating drug-resistant bacterial infections

  • Sugammadex – used for anesthesia recovery following surgery

  • Fluconazole – an antifungal treatment for serious fungal infections

  • Pantoprazole (injectable) – reduces stomach acid

  • Ondansetron (injectable) – prevents nausea and vomiting, primarily related to cancer treatment

  • Bupivacaine – a long-acting local anesthetic for pain control

  • Sodium Chloride Inhalation Solution – clears airways and helps remove mucus from the lungs

Now locally produced at Mubadala Bio’s UAE facilities — Gulf Inject, Wellpharma, and Bioventure Healthcare — these medications address growing national demand for essential therapies while strengthening the UAE’s capacity to ensure reliable and uninterrupted access to critical medical supplies.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio, said: “As a national champion, Mubadala Bio was established to strengthen the UAE’s life sciences sector and enable the local production of essential medications. With the launch of these products, we are delivering on this commitment — ensuring a continuous and reliable supply of key medical therapies within the country.”

Dr. Essam Mohamed, CEO of Mubadala Bio, added “We are pleased to introduce new locally manufactured medications that support healthcare providers and patients across the UAE. These launches reflect our long-term commitment to expanding the nation’s life sciences capabilities and enhancing self-sufficiency in healthcare manufacturing.”

Hamad Husein Almarzooqi, Deputy CEO of Mubadala Bio, stated: “With these launches, Mubadala Bio is not only meeting today’s needs but also shaping the future of the life sciences industry in the UAE and the region. We are dedicated to delivering transformative health outcomes and to positioning Mubadala Bio as a global leader in the sector.”

Mubadala Bio currently owns and operates 10 pharmaceutical assets across Asia, Africa, and Europe — including six in the UAE — with the capacity to manufacture various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, small- and large-volume IV injectables, and eye and ear drops. The company manufactures and distributes over 10,000 products to more than 100 countries worldwide.

Abdulla Rasheed
Editor - Abu Dhabi
