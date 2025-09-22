Mubadala Bio names new CEO to drive global life sciences growth

Dr. Mohamed brings over three decades of pharmaceutical industry experience, having led corporate transformations, regulatory enhancements, and regional startups across the life sciences sector. In his new role, he will oversee Mubadala Bio’s operations and guide its next phase of growth.

The leadership changes also include Atif Azeem as Chief Financial Officer and Khalid Abdallah Al-Kaf as General Manager of Pharma Logistics. The appointments reflect Mubadala Bio’s strategic focus on operational excellence, innovation, and global expansion.

Mubadala Bio operates through two core verticals — Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics — focusing on local pharmaceutical manufacturing, drug security, and timely access to essential medications. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, the firm has a growing footprint across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe.

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio, said: “We are proud to welcome leaders of this caliber. Their experience and vision will strengthen our capabilities, drive innovation, and support our mission to deliver better health for all.”

Hamad Al Marzooqi has nearly 20 years of experience across the UAE, Russia, Brazil, and the UK, most recently leading Mubadala’s Life Sciences Cluster. Atif Azeem brings nearly 30 years in finance and investment, while Khalid Al-Kaf has 20 years of expertise in logistics, IT, and digital transformation.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.