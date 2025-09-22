Mubadala Bio names new CEO to drive global life sciences growth

Essam Mohamed named new Chief Executive Officer, Hamad Husein Al Marzooqi as Deputy CEO
Dubai: Mubadala Bio, a life sciences company focused on advancing healthcare in the UAE and globally, has appointed Dr. Essam Mohamed as Chief Executive Officer, with Hamad Husein Al Marzooqi named Deputy CEO.
The leadership changes also include Atif Azeem as Chief Financial Officer and Khalid Abdallah Al-Kaf as General Manager of Pharma Logistics. The appointments reflect Mubadala Bio’s strategic focus on operational excellence, innovation, and global expansion.
Dr. Mohamed brings over three decades of pharmaceutical industry experience, having led corporate transformations, regulatory enhancements, and regional startups across the life sciences sector. In his new role, he will oversee Mubadala Bio’s operations and guide its next phase of growth.
Hamad Al Marzooqi has nearly 20 years of experience across the UAE, Russia, Brazil, and the UK, most recently leading Mubadala’s Life Sciences Cluster. Atif Azeem brings nearly 30 years in finance and investment, while Khalid Al-Kaf has 20 years of expertise in logistics, IT, and digital transformation.
Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala’s UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio, said: “We are proud to welcome leaders of this caliber. Their experience and vision will strengthen our capabilities, drive innovation, and support our mission to deliver better health for all.”
Mubadala Bio operates through two core verticals — Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics — focusing on local pharmaceutical manufacturing, drug security, and timely access to essential medications. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, the firm has a growing footprint across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox