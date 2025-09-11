UAE launches new contact centre for medicines, boosts patient access

Dubai: The Emirates Medicines Establishment has launched its Contact Center at 80033784 (800Edrug), which will serve as a central platform for communication between customers and the institution. The center facilitates the submission of inquiries, feedback, and suggestions, enabling faster access to reliable information on medicines and pharmaceuticals. The Board of Directors announced that the center will enhance transparency between the community and the establishment, boosting customer trust and improving service quality. The center will also provide statistical insights on the most common inquiries, helping the institution better understand public needs and proactively tailor its services to meet them.