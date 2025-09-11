UAE launches new contact centre for medicines, boosts patient access

Emirates Medicines launches 800Edrug for enhanced customer communication
Dubai: The Emirates Medicines Establishment has launched its Contact Center at 80033784 (800Edrug), which will serve as a central platform for communication between customers and the institution. The center facilitates the submission of inquiries, feedback, and suggestions, enabling faster access to reliable information on medicines and pharmaceuticals. The Board of Directors announced that the center will enhance transparency between the community and the establishment, boosting customer trust and improving service quality. The center will also provide statistical insights on the most common inquiries, helping the institution better understand public needs and proactively tailor its services to meet them.
The Establishment confirmed that during its meeting yesterday, chaired by Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Medicines Establishment, discussions focused on reinforcing the UAE’s position as a trusted hub for innovation in the pharmaceutical and medical industries, expanding local manufacturing capabilities, supporting research ecosystems, and adhering to the latest international standards. It was emphasized that the Emirates Medicines Establishment plays a pivotal role in advancing the nation’s vision for leadership and sustainability in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, while ensuring future readiness. The Establishment will continue to drive innovation through advanced solutions and strategic partnerships in pharmaceutical research and development.
In line with its commitment to advancing innovation and developing the national pharmaceutical system, the Emirates Medicines Establishment announced a series of milestone achievements in 2025, reflecting its regulatory leadership and consolidating the UAE’s position as a global hub for healthcare innovation.
The Board of Directors reviewed the year’s major achievements, the progress in implementing the 2024–2026 strategy, and identified upcoming priorities and action plans. These efforts underscore the Establishment’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and advancing regulatory and research capacities to meet the UAE’s ambitions in this vital sector.
Achievements included the approval of advanced gene therapies, hosting prestigious international events, and expanding industrial and research partnerships—all aligned with the nation’s vision of building a sustainable, integrated healthcare sector.
The UAE hosted the 3rd edition of the World Local Production Forum (WLPF) in Abu Dhabi under the theme “Promoting Local Production for Health Equity, Global Health Security, and Sustainable Development.” The event drew distinguished participation from heads of state, ministers, senior government officials, leaders of international organizations, and representatives of regional and global financial institutions, fostering dialogue and the exchange of innovative strategies.
The Establishment approved Rilzabrutinib, the world’s first innovative oral therapy for Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP), making the UAE the first country globally to authorize it. This milestone highlights the success of flexible regulatory policies in expediting patient access to advanced treatments, positioning the UAE as a regional hub for pharmaceutical innovation.
It also approved Casgevy, a gene therapy for sickle cell disease in patients aged 12 and above, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to ensuring access to the latest breakthroughs in genomic medicine. Additionally, the Establishment approved Tolebrutinib, the first oral treatment worldwide for non-relapsing secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, reaffirming the nation’s readiness to adopt cutting-edge therapies.
The Emirates Medicines Establishment participated in the 3rd Meeting of Heads of National Drug Regulatory Authorities of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), underscoring its role in advancing innovation and developing regulatory frameworks to support research and development locally and globally.
The Establishment also joined the Strategic Council on Harnessing Health Technologies during the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Councils meetings. Furthermore, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Investment to enhance the UAE’s position as a global hub for pharmaceutical innovation by encouraging investment and strengthening international partnerships to support sustainable growth.
In its latest meeting, the Board of Directors discussed a set of development priorities aimed at strengthening the resilience of the national pharmaceutical sector. It also reviewed interim objectives of the Establishment’s strategy and the progress in transferring services from ministries and relevant authorities, with the goal of building an integrated service ecosystem under the Establishment’s umbrella.
The Board also addressed mechanisms to accelerate marketing approvals for medicines by directly evaluating scientific dossiers without waiting for reference country approvals. This approach enables faster and more efficient access to innovative treatments, solidifying the UAE’s position as a distinguished center for advanced healthcare delivery in line with the highest standards of quality and safety.
The Board reaffirmed the importance of adopting advanced technologies—particularly artificial intelligence and digital solutions—to enhance manufacturing and distribution processes, accelerate innovation, and provide sustainable healthcare solutions that meet the needs of the community efficiently and responsibly.
