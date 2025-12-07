The new era of digital leadership will be defined by trust and collaboration

This is why I believe BRIDGE Summit 2025 arrives at an important moment — not only for the UAE, but for all countries and stakeholders seeking to build resilient digital futures. BRIDGE Summit will convene more than 60,000 participants, 400 speakers, and global organisations across seven tracks from media and gaming to technology, picture, creator economy, marketing, and music. But numbers alone are not its achievement. Its true value is in the clarity of its mission: to build a global community committed to openness, ethical innovation, and a media ecosystem that serves people rather than divides them.