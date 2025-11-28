When birth goes digital: How artificial wombs could redefine motherhood

If carrying a baby outside the body becomes safe, accessible and affordable, our understanding of motherhood will inevitably shift. Pregnancy, for thousands of years, has been more than a biological process; it has been a deeply emotional and physical experience shaping a woman’s identity and her relationship with her child. But in a world where gestation happens in a sleek capsule rather than a human body, motherhood may become less biological and more managerial. Parents may one day “check on the baby” through an app, adjust the environment with digital controls or receive nightly updates on fetal growth from an AI assistant.