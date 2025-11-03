Against All Odds: 26-week-old baby survives with mother's hope, hospital's dedication

Born at 26 weeks and under one kilogram, Baby Takshiv’s survival is a story of hope & care
Dubai: Zulekha Hospital Dubai recently witnessed a story of courage and medical excellence that touched every heart within its walls. Baby Takshiv Dubey, born at only 26 weeks and 4 days and weighing less than one kilogram, fought through unimaginable odds with the support of a dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and his equally strong mother.
After being treated at another hospital in Dubai, on the eleventh day after birth, Baby Takshiv was referred to Zulekha Hospital Dubai with complains of feeding intolerance and advanced necrotizing enterocolitis (a serious and life-threatening condition, mostly seen in premature babies, where the tissue in the intestines becomes inflamed and starts to die).
Upon admission, the multidisciplinary team initiated comprehensive treatment and continuous monitoring to stabilise his fragile condition. The baby was already battling serious complications, including grade 3 intraventricular hemorrhage, sepsis caused by resistant bacteria, and meconium peritonitis, all of which required urgent and well-coordinated medical intervention.
Each challenge pushed the boundaries of intensive neonatal care, yet the team at Zulekha Hospital remained determined and unwavering in their efforts to save him.
When surgery became the only option, Dr. Salah Elghote, Consultant Paediatric Surgery, Zulekha Hospital Dubai described this as one of the complicated cases of his career, with less chance of survival.
“Operating on a baby this premature, with multiple organ complications and septic shock, is an immense challenge,” said Dr. Salah. “The intestines were fragile and fused with adhesions. Performing three major surgeries, including bowel resections and ileostomy, demanded precision, teamwork, and faith. What guided us was our shared belief that this little one deserved every possible chance.”
After surgery, Baby Takshiv’s recovery continued under the careful watch of Dr. Chanchal Kumar, Specialist Neonatology, Zulekha Hospital Dubai and the NICU team including Dr. Shahbaz, Dr. Suvas, Dr. Ayesha, Dr. Drishya & Dr. Tooba who monitored him around the clock.
“Every minute mattered,” said Dr. Chanchal. “Managing infection, fragile lungs, and nutrition for such a small baby required relentless focus. We followed strict infection control, used expressed breast milk fortified with human milk–based fortifiers, and encouraged skin-to-skin contact through kangaroo mother care. Every small progress like breathing on his own, gaining grams, and crossing the 1.8 kg mark—felt like a celebration.”
Over 70 days, Baby Takshiv overcame complications including metabolic imbalances, feeding intolerance, and retinopathy of prematurity, which required urgent eye treatment. His condition gradually stabilized as he began breathing independently, accepting oral feeds, and gaining steady weight.
Finally, the day came when his parents took him home in stable condition, a moment that felt nothing short of miracle.
His mother, Monika Ujjawal Dubey, expressed her heartfelt gratitude “There were moments when I thought I would lose him. But the doctors and nurses never stopped believing. They comforted us, guided us, and treated our son with love. I will always be grateful to Zulekha Hospital for giving him a new life.”
Dr. Salah also acknowledged the role of the family, saying: “A mother’s courage is powerful. Monika & Ujjawal’s faith, patience, and trust gave us the strength to keep going. Together, we turned every setback into a step forward.”
Baby Takshiv’s story is more than a medical success—it’s a message of hope. It reminds us that with expert care, teamwork, and compassion, even the tiniest lives can overcome the biggest battles.
