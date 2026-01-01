Hakimi, Salah and Osimhen head star-packed Afcon last-16 cast

Veteran Sadio Mane and Paris Saint-Germain 17-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye, in two appearances off the bench, have been among the stars as 2022 champions Senegal confirmed why they are among the favourites by winning Group D. Sudan, representing a country ravaged by civil war since 2023, reached the second round despite failing to score. Their only Group F win, against Equatorial Guinea, came via an own goal.