Is Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi dating actress Nora Fatehi?

Nora recently travelled to Morocco to attend an Afcon 2025 match
Dubai: If the rumour mill is to be believed, Moroccan football star Achraf Hakimi may be dating actor and performer Nora Fatehi.
Nora recently travelled to Morocco to attend an Afcon 2025 match in which Hakimi was playing. Soon after, speculation arose that she had made the trip to support a mystery footballer boyfriend — now widely believed to be Hakimi, one of the world’s top players.
Nora’s presence at the match reportedly raised eyebrows and added fuel to the dating rumours. While neither Hakimi nor Fatehi has addressed the speculation, fans were quick to notice that the footballer liked one of Nora’s social media photos from the match, further intensifying talk of a romance.
Both Achraf and Nora share Moroccan roots. Hakimi is regarded as one of the world’s best defenders, while Nora has been steadily expanding her global footprint through music and film. Her appearance at the AFCON 2025 match drew significant attention, especially after a video of her praying for Morocco’s victory went viral online.
Morocco eventually emerged victorious and advanced to the semi-finals, and the rumours gained even more traction when a Reddit user highlighted Hakimi’s interaction with Nora’s social media post. Fans have since begun cheering on the rumoured couple, despite the lack of any official confirmation.
Professionally, Nora continues to juggle acting, dancing, and singing. Last year, she made her American television debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with her international single What Do I Know and later released (Just a Girl) featuring Jamaican artist Shenseea. She also recently hinted at an upcoming collaboration with David Guetta and Ciara during the DJ’s Mumbai concert. On the acting front, she is set to appear in the horror film Kanchana 4.
Meanwhile, Achraf Hakimi has played a key role in helping his team reach the Afcon 2025 final and will be aiming to add yet another trophy to his collection, following multiple title wins with Paris Saint-Germain over the past two years.
