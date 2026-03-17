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Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt's Sarke Chunar track pulled from YouTube after legal notice: 'Vulgar content'

The complaints alleged the song promoted obscenity

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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The complaint characterised the song's choreography and lyrics as 'highly vulgar and suggestive,' raising specific alarms regarding its accessibility to minors.
The complaint characterised the song's choreography and lyrics as 'highly vulgar and suggestive,' raising specific alarms regarding its accessibility to minors.

The Hindi rendition of the viral track Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, featuring Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt, has been scrubbed from digital platforms. The sudden removal follows a wave of backlash regarding the song's 'vulgar' lyrics and visuals, leading to a formal complaint with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Why was the song removed?

While the Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam versions of the track remain live, the Hindi version was pulled after advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint with the CBFC and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The complaint characterised the song's choreography and lyrics as 'highly vulgar and suggestive,' raising specific alarms regarding its accessibility to minors.

A separate case has reportedly been lodged with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell, naming the film’s director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, and lyricist Raqeeb Alam.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) officially joining the call for a ban, as quoted by India Today. The industry body has submitted a formal letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and Union I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, citing "serious public concern" over the track’s content.

In its appeal, the AICWA alleged that the song promotes "vulgarity and double-meaning content." The association argued that the visuals and lyrics are inappropriate for public consumption and pose a potential harm to younger audiences.

The AICWA argued that these calculated tactics are a short-sighted approach to marketing that ultimately risks damaging the long-term credibility of Indian cinema. By prioritising viral controversy over creative quality, the association claims that the industry's reputation is being compromised for the sake of temporary online traction.

Social media backlash

Set in a 1970s-style dance bar, the song’s presentation sparked a firestorm on social media. Fans argued the sequence "crossed all limits," questioning how the content passed initial regulatory checks before its digital release. Singer Armaan Malik weighed in, calling it a 'new low' on Twitter.

The controversy comes at a critical time for the production. KD: The Devil, a period action-crime drama, is scheduled for a pan-India release on April 30, 2026. While the makers of the Kannada film took swift action by pulling the Hindi track, the surrounding "unexpected attention" may shift the marketing strategy as the premiere nears.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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