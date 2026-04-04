7 best Hindi serial title songs that defined a golden era in Indian television: Kutumb to Sanjivani

Some Hindi serial title songs can never fade away
Maybe you remember, or maybe you won’t.
There was a time when Hindi serials had opening titles. Sometimes, it spelled melancholy, mixed with a trace of bittersweet hope. Sometimes, it was a straight sharp bop like the Hip Hip Hooray track, drawing you into a campus story of budding teenagers. The songs were brief, and some of us, would try go looking for the full-length versions.
So, on this Saturday, here’s a walk down memory lane.
Baadal ko choone ki chahat hoti, lekin udne ka armaan nahin thi magai (I always wanted to touch the clouds, but I didn't want to keep flying). Sung by Sukriti Sen, the song is a gentle, yet whimsical track that encapsulates the entire theme of the story, of a woman marrying an NRI and shifting countries, only to realise that her husband is in love with someone else. The lyrics, 'De diya mujhe ajnabee aasman, mere pairon ke zameen cheen kar', (I was given a new sky, while the ground under my feet changed). It spells a different kind of heartbreak and grief, with rather poetic lyrics.
Bheed mein sab tanha (everyone is alone in the crowd). Sung by Raju Singh, the song describes the fragility of relationships. They can quickly break and in an instant, a person can feel more alone than they have felt before. And yet, there's still hope. The story is led by Sushma Seth who plays Shakeela Begum, a strong-willed widow, the owner of a successful garment export business. Powerful and fierce, she still anchors her family through challenges big and small. In the midst, there are other several stories along the way.
Some songs don't even lyrics. This 'whistling' was one of the most defining sounds of the 2000s Indian serial days. It was accompanied by a montage of interns, played by Mihir Mishra, Rupali Ganguly long before her Anupamaa days, Sanjeet Bedi, Gurdeep Singh. Mohnish Behl played stern the chief medical officer, who of course, had a love story of his own. Later, the revised tune even found lyrics in the sequel series, Dill Mill Gaye, which released in 2007. It featured Karan Singh Grover, Shilpa Anand, Jennifer Winget, Drashti Dhami in the lead roles.
Starring Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan, the first season was a typical enemies-to-lovers track, where two people who practically hated each other, decided to get married, for the sake of revenge. This theme was shown in the opening song, that portrays the engagement, with both sides wishing the worst for each other. One promises to 'never let the other live in peace', while the other says that whoever goes up against her, will break.
The second track was a consuming love story, that seemed to be loosely based on A Walk To Remember, and the song describes two different perspectives of love: One doesn't believe in it, while it's all the other dreams about.
Sung by KK, this zesty introductory track to a story on a couple of school-going teenagers, promising the growing pains of adulthood, and yet, the joy of growing up together with close friends. "There's courage to touch the skies," KK's vibrant voice echoes through. The show took on difficult topics such as dating, health, substance abuse, parental trauma and more.
Upbeat and brimming with hope, the song describes the lives of four fictional air force pilots, two of whom are close childhood friends and later fall in love, of course. The story, describes the optimism that seemed to be deeply prevalent in the 2000s: Dream of the skies. Maybe the limit doesn't even exist. The song ends on the note, "If not today, tomorrow the skies will be ours."
Sung by KK and Mahalaxmi Iyer, the song promises a growing love story between a married couple. The title track describes the shyness of love, and the magic of the first few silences, how one says everything, without saying nothing at all.