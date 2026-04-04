7 best Hindi serial title songs that defined a golden era in Indian television: Kutumb to Sanjivani

Bheed mein sab tanha (everyone is alone in the crowd). Sung by Raju Singh, the song describes the fragility of relationships. They can quickly break and in an instant, a person can feel more alone than they have felt before. And yet, there's still hope. The story is led by Sushma Seth who plays Shakeela Begum, a strong-willed widow, the owner of a successful garment export business. Powerful and fierce, she still anchors her family through challenges big and small. In the midst, there are other several stories along the way.