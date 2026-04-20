The couple got married in 2023 and have two children
Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders made a rare public appearance together on April 18, 2026, attending the Gaon Soloists’ 7th concert, Kinderszenen, at the Seoul Arts Center’s IBK Chamber Hall. The outing marked their first official appearance as a married couple.
Also present at the event were musical actress Kim So Hyun and broadcaster Jang Sung Kyu. After the performance, Kim shared photos from the evening on social media, describing Saunders as “kind and beautiful.”
Jang Sung Kyu also commented on the couple’s attendance, noting their support for the concert. Though they stood slightly to the side during the event, Song Joong Ki and Saunders drew attention for their composed and understated presence.
The couple married in 2023 and have two children. While they have been seen in public on a few occasions since, this concert marked their first formal engagement together.
Song Joong-ki remains one of the most prominent figures in the Hallyu wave, consistently leading high-profile projects. Most recently, he returned to melodrama with My Youth, where he plays Sunwoo Hae, a former child actor turned florist.
This shift to romance follows a diverse run of projects, including My Name Is Loh Kiwan, where he portrayed a North Korean defector in Belgium; Hopeless, a noir drama that earned him a Baeksang Arts Awards nomination; and Reborn Rich, one of the highest-rated cable dramas in Korea. He first gained global recognition with Descendants of the Sun and later received critical acclaim for Vincenzo.
The actor has also built an impressive global real estate portfolio alongside a successful acting career. With a net worth estimated at $40.3 million, his wealth reflects both blockbuster hits and strategic property investments.
In 2019, he purchased a beachfront condo in Waikiki Beach for around $2 million. The property features two bedrooms, panoramic ocean views, and close proximity to Diamond Head and Ala Moana Beach Park, making it a private retreat away from the spotlight.
Italy also holds personal significance. Joong Ki is believed to share a home in Rome with his wife, Katy Louise Saunders, though details remain private. He was in Rome when announcing the birth of their first child, highlighting the city’s importance in his life.
In Seoul, his property holdings are estimated at $37 million. These include a luxury villa in Cheongdam-dong, designed by architect Rafael Moneo, and a renovated home in Itaewon whose value has doubled since purchase.
He also maintains ties to Daejeon, where his childhood home has become a fan attraction.