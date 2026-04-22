Who is Song Mino? K-pop star facing 18-month prison term over 100 days of military absence

Concerns were raised over his attendance record between March 2023 and December 2024
The intersection of celebrity life and South Korea’s mandatory military service has long been a sensitive and closely watched issue. On April 20, 2026, that ongoing public scrutiny came into focus again as Song Mino, a member of the boy band WINNER, appeared at the Seoul Western District Court for the first hearing in his trial related to alleged violations of the Military Service Act.
Mino enlisted on March 24, 2023, and was assigned as a public service worker at a welfare facility in Mapo-gu, Seoul. This role is designated for individuals with specific health or personal circumstances, but it is legally considered an alternative form of military service.
According to prosecutors, concerns were raised over his attendance record between March 2023 and December 2024. They allege that he took more than 100 days of unplanned leave during this period and, at times, left his assigned workplace during official working hours, resulting in what they describe as a failure to fully carry out his duties.
The Seoul Western District Court and prosecution have approached the case with emphasis on maintaining consistency in military service obligations. Although Mino completed his service term and was discharged in December 2024, the case is being reviewed retroactively based on the alleged violations during his service period.
Prosecutors have requested an 18-month prison sentence in relation to the charges of alleged service non-fulfilment.
In South Korea, cases involving military service are often treated with particular seriousness, reflecting broader expectations around fairness and civic responsibility.
After the hearing, Mino briefly addressed reporters, as quoted by Mashable. Rather than disputing the allegations in detail, he offered an apology for the situation and the disappointment it has caused.
“As a person who is loved by many, I feel sorry for showing an embarrassing side of myself instead of setting an example. I’m sorry for disappointing everyone,” he said.
When asked about the possibility of future service, he added that he would be willing to re-enlist if required and stated his intention to complete any duty.
Military service remains a significant institution in South Korea. All able-bodied men are required to serve between 18 and 21 months, a policy shaped by the country’s ongoing security situation with North Korea.
Public figures, particularly entertainers, are often subject to heightened scrutiny during and after their service, with expectations of full compliance and equal treatment.
The case marks a difficult moment for WINNER, the four-member group formed by YG Entertainment in 2013, consisting of Mino, Jin-woo, Seung-hoon, and Seung-yoon. Known for their versatility and chart success, the group now faces increased public attention as the court moves toward a ruling in Mino’s case.