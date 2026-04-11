Unverified rumours circulate online as SM highlights strict action on privacy violations
Dubai: Dating rumours surrounding NCT member Haechan have once again circulated online, after a series of unverified posts began trending across social media platforms, claiming he is in a relationship with a 'non-celebrity'.
The claims have sparked discussion among fans, though there has been no official confirmation from SM Entertainment or Haechan himself.
The recent wave of speculation began after anonymous online posts and fan-shared screenshots alleged 'evidence' of Haechan dating a private individual. These included claims of matching accessories, supposed travel overlaps, and alleged sightings at events.
However, none of the circulating materials have been independently verified, and much of the so-called 'proof' originates from anonymous social media accounts and reposted content, a pattern commonly associated with previous idol dating rumours.
As of now, neither SM Entertainment nor Haechan has released any statement addressing the current rumours. No confirmed evidence has been provided by any official or credible source to support the dating claims.
Industry agencies typically only respond when rumours are verified or when privacy concerns escalate significantly, but in this case, no confirmation or denial has been issued.
However, a few hours after the recent leaks circulated online, SM Entertainment issued a strong reminder of its ongoing legal actions against individuals spreading false information, defamation, sexual harassment, deepfakes, personal attacks and privacy violations targeting its artists.
The company also confirmed that, to date, 12 individuals have been sentenced to prison as part of these enforcement measures. While it has not been confirmed whether the statement directly relates to the latest rumours, the timing has drawn attention online.
Reactions have been sharply divided. Some fans have criticised the spread of alleged private information, pointing out concerns over the behaviour and invasion of privacy. Others have dismissed the rumours entirely, calling them fake and based on easily fabricated screenshots.