Mark Lee to perform first solo stage since leaving NCT at UN World Environment Day event: 'No one is doing it like him' fans say

Mark to debut his post-NCT solo era with a performance at UN's World Environment Day
The Canadian-Korean artist is scheduled to perform at the official opening ceremony of World Environment Day in Baku, Azerbaijan, on June 5, making it his first public solo stage since departing NCT and launching his independent label, Upper Room.
Organized annually by the United Nations Environment Programme, World Environment Day is one of the largest global environmental awareness events on the calendar. This year's official celebration is being hosted in Azerbaijan's capital and is expected to bring together international leaders, environmental advocates, and performers from around the world.
For fans, however, one of the biggest talking points is Mark's participation. According to event announcements, the singer will close the ceremony with the first-ever performance of his unreleased self-written track, "Ready or Not." The appearance marks not only the debut stage for the song but also the beginning of Mark's next era as an independent artist.
The timing is particularly significant. On April 3, SM Entertainment confirmed that Mark would be leaving NCT and ending his contract with the company after ten years. His departure brought an end to his activities with NCT 127 and NCT DREAM, two groups that helped establish him as one of K-pop's most recognizable performers.
Just one day before news of the World Environment Day performance emerged, Mark officially unveiled Upper Room, his newly established independent label. The World Environment Day stage will therefore serve as his first official public appearance under the new banner, giving fans their first glimpse into the direction he plans to take as a solo artist.
Fans have expressed immense pride and excitement over Mark's remarkable career trajectory, highlighting how he went from debuting at just 16 years old to becoming the CEO of his own label at 27 and now performing in front of world leaders at a United Nations event.
While Mark is no stranger to solo releases, having released his debut studio album The Firstfruit in 2025 this performance carries a different weight. It represents the first live chapter of his post-NCT journey, one that many fans have been eagerly waiting to see unfold.
With an unreleased song, a new company, and a global audience watching through the event's international broadcast, all eyes will be on Mark as he steps onto the stage in Baku and officially begins the next phase of his career.