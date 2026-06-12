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Duck wearing Mexico shirt in the streets goes viral during World Cup fever

Viral Mexico‑shirt duck captures World Cup spirit far from the Estadio Azteca pitch

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
1 MIN READ
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Duck wearing the Mexico shirt
Duck wearing the Mexico shirt
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One unlikely fan has captured the attention of football supporters during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

A duck wearing a Mexico shirt was spotted waddling through the streets of Mexico, proudly showing its support for El Tri. The unusual sight quickly went viral, with many fans joking that the duck might be one of Mexico's most dedicated supporters.

Mexico is a country where football is woven into the culture, and the passion surrounding the World Cup has been evident everywhere. Thousands of fans have filled the streets, fan zones and stadiums, creating a vibrant atmosphere as the tournament gets underway.

The Estadio Azteca witnessed a memorable opening match as Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 to launch their World Cup campaign in style. However, away from the action on the pitch, this feathered fan has managed to steal some of the spotlight.

In a tournament expected to deliver unforgettable moments, Mexico's shirt-wearing duck has already become an unexpected fan favourite and another reminder of the country's deep love for football.

More stories, viral moments and unforgettable fan experiences are sure to emerge as the FIFA World Cup 2026 unfolds, and we will be bringing them all to you throughout the tournament.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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