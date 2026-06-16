Merlin, a two-year-old duck has stolen hearts (and the internet) during Mexico’s opener
Meet Merlin: a two-year-old duck, World Cup superfan, and the internet’s new favourite football sensation.
When Mexico kicked off its home World Cup campaign with a victory over South Africa on Thursday, June 11, the nation erupted in celebration. Fans flooded the streets of Mexico City in green and gold, horns blared, and confetti flew. But amid the jubilant chaos, one supporter stood out from the crowd, mostly because he was waddling. That was Merlin.
Dressed in a miniature Mexican national team jersey and matching socks, Merlin paraded through the streets as thousands of fans celebrated around him. Someone snapped a photo. Then another. The images went viral almost instantly, racking up millions of views across social media, earning Merlin the unofficial title of the tournament’s first mascot.
Before the World Cup catapulted Merlin to international stardom, he was already something of a beloved local fixture in Mexico City’s historic centre. Most weekends, you’d find him waddling alongside his caretaker, Carla Gómez, and her young son Cristian as they sold bottled water and soft drinks from a small cart near landmarks like the Palace of Fine Arts, Alameda Central, and the Zócalo.
Merlin was originally a gift for Cristian, and the two quickly became inseparable, the duck trailing loyally behind the boy, charming every passerby who crossed their path.
“We don’t like to leave him alone at home; we like him to be with us. He’s our baby,” Gómez told AP reporter Nayara Batschke. “He’s the baby, the sole heir to all my possessions and now an idol.”
Even Gómez admits she didn’t see this viral fame coming. “Merlin had already become famous for selling bottled water,” she said. “But we weren’t expecting this.”
Gómez has since thrown her full support behind Mexico’s campaign, with Merlin serving as her not-so-secret weapon. “Mexico, we are with you,” she declared. “And Merlin is your No. 1 fan.”
Here’s where the story goes from charming to genuinely brilliant: it's not just the world that noticed Merlin. FIFA noticed Merlin.
By Monday, Gómez and her famous duck had been invited to meet with tournament organisers for an official photoshoot and to film a commercial. Merlin’s status has gone from an internet darling to the host nation’s most famous, and most fashionably dressed, supporter.
Mexico, of course, has history with this tournament. The country is co-hosting the World Cup 2026 alongside Canada and the United States. This is its third time hosting after legendary editions in 1970 and 1986.