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Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in World Cup opening game

Mexico ride early breakthrough and late flourish to secure perfect tournament start

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AFP
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Raul Jimenez jumps for a header with South Africa's Ime Okon.
Raul Jimenez jumps for a header with South Africa's Ime Okon.
AP

Co-hosts Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in the opening game of the World Cup at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Thursday.

Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scored while South Africa had two players sent off in a one-sided game in front of an 80,000 crowd.

Mexico's opening victory of the 2026 World Cup came in a match that felt more like a simmering showdown than a goal fest.

The early breakthrough came inside the first 10 minutes when Julian Quiñones drove home a composed finish that set the tone and proved decisive.

Tensions on the pitch ran high — the game produced more red cards than goals — but Mexico managed the tempo and discipline better, carrying their lead into the break.

In the second half, Raul Jimenez delivered a moment to savour, slotting home a second goal that sealed a 2-0 win and gave the home fans a bright start to the tournament.

The striker’s strike was a polished, celebratory finish to a night Mexico controlled when it mattered most.

Before the whistle blew on the match, the stadium had already been alive with the spectacle of the opening ceremony.

Shakira, Andrea Bocelli and J Balvin headlined a colourful show — the first of three ceremonies designed to showcase some of the world’s most beloved artists and to announce the global party that is the World Cup.

Looking ahead

Mexico won’t return to the pitch for a week: El Tri face South Korea at 9 pm ET on June 18, then finish their group against the Czech Republic on June 24 at 9 pm South Africa’s next outings in Group A are June 18 at noon against the Czech Republic and June 24 versus South Korea.

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