South Africa's 2026 World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has sadly passed away aged 25
Dubai: Heartbreaking reports confirm that South African footballer Jayden Adams has died aged 25.
The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder made his FIFA World Cup debut for the national team just a few weeks ago, marking the biggest moment of his international career to date.
Adams played a vital role for his country as they made history in the 2026 World Cup by progressing to the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time ever, he played in each of South Africa's group matches.
"It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams," South Africa's minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie said, in a statement.
"South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international."
"The cause of Jayden's passing has not yet been confirmed, and I wish to appeal to members of the media and the public to exercise restraint and compassion, and to refrain from speculation, while his family and Mamelodi Sundowns are given the space and privacy they need at this incredibly difficult time.
"Any official information will be communicated by the appropriate parties in due course."