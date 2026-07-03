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England beat South Africa by 40 runs in Women's T20 World Cup semi-final

Proteas falter in chase as England march on to Lord's title clash

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AFP
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England's Lauren Bell celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka for one run during the ICC Women's Twenty20 (T20) cricket world cup 2026 semi-final game between England and South Africa, at The Oval in London on July 2, 2026.
England's Lauren Bell celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka for one run during the ICC Women's Twenty20 (T20) cricket world cup 2026 semi-final game between England and South Africa, at The Oval in London on July 2, 2026.
AFP

England beat South Africa by 40 runs in a Women's T20 World Cup semi-final at the Oval on Thursday.

Tournament hosts England collapsed to 23-3 before a stand of 133 between returning captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (75) and former skipper Heather Knight (58) took their side to 169-5.

South Africa were never truly in the hunt, the Proteas finishing on 129-8 to send England through to a final against arch-rivals Australia at Lord's on Sunday.

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is a biennial world cup for the sport of cricket in the T20I format. It is organised by the International Cricket Council.

The host country for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is England. 

The tournament features 12 international teams, with matches being played across seven iconic venues in England: 

  • London: Lord's and The Oval

  • Birmingham: Edgbaston

  • Manchester: Old Trafford Cricket Ground

  • Leeds: Headingley

  • Southampton: Hampshire Bowl

  • Bristol: Bristol County Ground

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