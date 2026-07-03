England beat South Africa by 40 runs in Women's T20 World Cup semi-final

Proteas falter in chase as England march on to Lord's title clash
England beat South Africa by 40 runs in a Women's T20 World Cup semi-final at the Oval on Thursday.
Tournament hosts England collapsed to 23-3 before a stand of 133 between returning captain Nat Sciver-Brunt (75) and former skipper Heather Knight (58) took their side to 169-5.
South Africa were never truly in the hunt, the Proteas finishing on 129-8 to send England through to a final against arch-rivals Australia at Lord's on Sunday.
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is a biennial world cup for the sport of cricket in the T20I format. It is organised by the International Cricket Council.
The host country for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is England.
The tournament features 12 international teams, with matches being played across seven iconic venues in England:
London: Lord's and The Oval
Birmingham: Edgbaston
Manchester: Old Trafford Cricket Ground
Leeds: Headingley
Southampton: Hampshire Bowl
Bristol: Bristol County Ground