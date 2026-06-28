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Australia beats India and sends South Africa into the Women's T20 semifinals

Perry, Gardner fifties seal India’s exit and keep Australia’s title charge on track

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Australia's Georgia Wareham (L) and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner (R) celebrate after beating India in the ICC Women's T20 cricket world cup 2026 game between Australia and India, at Lord's in London on June 28, 2026.
Australia's Georgia Wareham (L) and Australia's Ashleigh Gardner (R) celebrate after beating India in the ICC Women's T20 cricket world cup 2026 game between Australia and India, at Lord's in London on June 28, 2026.
AFP

Australia produced a statement group-closing win that eliminated India and advanced South Africa into the semifinals of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Australia looked primed for a seventh crown in 10 World Cups after blowing away India by six wickets with an over to spare at a packed Lord's.

India had to win to overtake South Africa for the last semifinal spot.

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But half-centuries by Ellyse Perry and Ash Gardner in a 100-run partnership off 59 balls powered Australia to victory in front of an India-heavy crowd of 27,163, a second record attendance for a World Cup group match in 24 hours.

On the same pitch earlier, South Africa labored past Bangladesh by four wickets and waited for India's fate.

In the semifinals, Australia will play the West Indies and England will face South Africa, both at The Oval.

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