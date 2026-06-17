Three games to watch out for at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup
Dubai: Five days in, and Group 1 is already sorting itself out. Wednesday tells us how fast.
Australia and India sit pretty at the top, two wins from two between them. South Africa and Pakistan are both staring down their first defeat in a group where only two teams advance.
Bangladesh have already shown they belong here. The Netherlands are making their maiden T20 World Cup appearance with their backs against the wall. Across three fixtures and two venues, everything is on the line.
It begins at Headingley, where Australia take on Bangladesh in the morning. The six-time champions were ruthless against South Africa – posting 172 and then dismissing them for 107 - and will arrive in Leeds with momentum and motive in equal measure.
Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and a spin attack that has no obvious weakness make Australia the most formidable team in Group 1.
Bangladesh, however, are no pushover. They came through their qualifier unbeaten, beat the Netherlands in their opener, and captain Nigar Sultana has challenged her side to record their best-ever World Cup performance.
Nahida Akter’s spin and the pace of young Marufa Akter will test Australia. But to cause an upset of this magnitude, everything must go right.
The afternoon belongs to India and the Netherlands, and in truth, the content on paper is one-sided.
India demolished Pakistan by 64 runs, with Smriti Mandhana’s 68 off 44 balls and Deepti Sharma’s 5-10 in 4 overs, combining to devastating effect.
The Netherlands are making their debut at a women’s T20 World Cup, and their campaign began with a six-wicket defeat to Bangladesh.
Captain Babette de Leede and Sterre Kalis – who has The Hundred experience in English conditions – are their most dangerous weapons. But India at full throttle, on an afternoon pitch at Headingly, will be a severe examination.
Then the floodlights come on at Edgbaston, and the real drama begins. South Africa versus Pakistan is a match neither side can afford to lose. South Africa’s collapse against Australia – bowled out for 107 despite Laura Wolvaardt’s composed 44 – exposed brittle middle-order batting.
Pakistan’s humiliation against India, dismissed for just 106, was even more alarming. Yet the numbers that matter most in this fixture belong to those still performing at the sharp end.
Wolvaardt has averaged 53.38 in her last ten T20Is and remains South Africa’s heartbeat at the top of the order, while Sadia Iqbal’s 12 wickets in nine matches make Pakistan’s spin attack genuinely threatening.
This is not a game for the faint-hearted. Both teams know what losing again means. Edgbaston under lights, on a Wednesday evening in June, with semi-final places already beginning to slip from view.
South Africa should have enough. But Pakistan have the bowlers to make this deeply uncomfortable.