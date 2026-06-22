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India’s T20 Women's World Cup is Unravelling

India’s World Cup hopes fade after costly collapse against South Africa

Last updated:
Charvi Bhatt, Special to Gulf News
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Women’s T20 WC: Kapp hits career-best 81 not out as South Africa beat India by six wickets
Women’s T20 WC: Kapp hits career-best 81 not out as South Africa beat India by six wickets

Dubai: There comes a point where “below-par” stops being an excuse and starts being a pattern. For India, that point arrived on Sunday, in a game against South Africa they had no business losing.

Let’s be clear about what happened. India posted 158/7 – competitive, not commanding, but defensible on a good batting surface.

Then South Africa, needing a response after their own opening-day capitulation against Australia, found one.

Marizanne Kapp’s unbeaten 81 off just 45 balls was the difference, and full credit to her – that was an innings of genuine class under pressure.

But the story of this match isn’t really about what South Africa did right. It’s about what India did wrong, and they did it in front of a global audience on the day their captain made history.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s 200th T20I should have been a celebration. Instead, it became a case study in how to lose control of a winnable game.

India were flying – 59 runs in the powerplay through Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana’s aggressive starts – and then simply stopped scoring.

Just 42 runs came from the last five overs of the innings, a collapse in tempo that handed the initiative straight back to a South African attack that desperately needed it.

But the real indictment is what happened in the field. India’s fielding was abysmal, with Radha Yadav dropping two catches – including a reprieve for Kapp herself.

Think about that. The player who single-handedly won the match for South Africa was put down, and not just once.

In a tournament this tight, with margins this fine, gifting your opponent’s best player a second life isn’t misfortune. It’s a failure of basic execution, and at a World Cup, basic execution is non-negotiable.

India now need to beat both Bangladesh and Australia to keep their semi-final hopes alive – opponents they cannot afford to underestimate, in a group that has already humbled bigger reputations.

Talent was never India’s problem in this tournament. Discipline is. Until that changes, every game from here is a must win – and India have just shown, painfully, that they are capable of losing the ones that matter the most.

Charvi BhattSpecial to Gulf News
Related Topics:
indiaICC T20 WORLD CUP

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